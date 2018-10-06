Court Stops APC From Conducting Indirect Primary In Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai

A Kaduna State High court has stopped the All Progressives Congress (APC) from conducting indirect primary election to select its candidates for the House of Representatives for the 2019 general election.

This was contained in an injunction granted by Justice D.S. Wyom with suit number KDH/ KAD/992/2018, dated October 2, 2018, and made available to SaharaReporters.

The order restrained the 1st and 2nd defendants from adopting indirect primary election for the Kaduna North House of Representatives Federal Constituency, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

One Hassan Danjuma Samdi had filed a suit against the Kaduna State Chairman of the APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on September 25, 2018 from conducting indirect primary in the constituency.

Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, and the state chapter have concluded an arrangement to conduct a primary election on Saturday.