Sowore Emerges AAC Presidential Candidate Unopposed

He emerged as the party's presidential flag-bearer on Saturday, at the AAC national convention, held at Duplex Plaza, CMD, Shangisha, Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2018

Omoyele Sowore has emerged the presidential flag-bearer of the African Action Congress (AAC) for the 2019 general election.

This was announced on Saturday at the AAC national convention, held at Duplex Plaza, CMD, Shangisha, Lagos.

Accepting the unanimous decision by party delegates, Sowore thanked the crowd for supporting the aspiration to build a new Nigeria.

He said: "We must work to realise the dream of a new Nigeria, where we would be able to send our children to school and where the black man will be proud of the Nigerian nation. We must say enough is enough. Those who are taking Nigeria into the future are here with us."

Sowore also appreciated Femi Falana, stating that "it would be impossible for me to graduate from the University of Lagos without him".

He continued: "We are not alone. We have people at the Diaspora and our ancestors who have gone with us. I thank those who have nominated and supported me in the journey to become the President of Nigeria."
 

