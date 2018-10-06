Unpaid Salaries: My Heart Is With You, Buhari Tells Teachers

The President disclosed that he was aware that in some states and local councils of the federation, teachers were being owed salaries of several months. He revealed that it was specifically to mitigate the situation of unpaid teachers and pensioners that his administration doled out billions of naira as bailout funds to various states.

by The Sun Newspaper Oct 06, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigeria’s Teachers that his heart is with them over the issue of unpaid salaries, assuring that unpaid salaries would soon become an issue of the past.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said Buhari gave the assurance in a message to this year’s World Teachers’ Day.

The President disclosed that he was aware that in some states and local councils of the federation, teachers were being owed salaries of several months.

He revealed that it was specifically to mitigate the situation of unpaid teachers and pensioners that his administration doled out billions of naira as bailout funds to various states.

“Sadly, the issue of unpaid salaries remains,’’ he lamented.

Buhari, however, assured that the Federal Government would continue to work with the state governments to ensure that “all salary arrears are not just cleared, but that unpaid salaries become an issue of the past.’’

The President used the opportunity of this year’s World Teachers’ Day to express his appreciation to all Nigeria’s teachers, “the usually unsung heroes of our country whose skill and commitment daily mould the minds of our country’s youth, our leaders of today and tomorrow.’’

While highlighting some of the measures put in place by his administration to improve education and better the welfare of teachers, Buhari regretted as “grave and unfortunate” that the country’s teachers were often treated unfairly despite their essential services.

According to him, Teachers are the most important segment of workers in the country, invaluable for the essential work they do towards building the country’s future.

He said: “Teaching is a noble profession, wielding a strong influence by inspiring and educating our children. The values they inculcate stay with them for a lifetime.’’

