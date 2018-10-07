With '14.8million Votes', Buhari Emerges APC Presidential Candidate Unopposed

President Muhammadu Buhari has secured the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to fly the party's flag at the 2019 general election.

He was officially announced as the party's candidate at the national convention, which began on Saturday night and continued until Sunday morning.

Announcing the result of the direct primaries held across the states of the federation, Kayode Fayemi, Governor-elect of Ekiti State, stated that Buhari polled 14,842,072 votes in total.

The event, which held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, featured the presence of national leaders of the party, state governors, as well as around 7,000 delegates.