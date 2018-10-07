With '14.8million Votes', Buhari Emerges APC Presidential Candidate Unopposed

Announcing the result of the direct primaries held across the states of the federation, Kayode Fayemi, Governor-elect of Ekiti State, stated that Buhari polled 14,842,072 votes in total.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has secured the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to fly the party's flag at the 2019 general election.

He was officially announced as the party's candidate at the national convention, which began on Saturday night and continued until Sunday morning.

Announcing the result of the direct primaries held across the states of the federation, Kayode Fayemi, Governor-elect of Ekiti State, stated that Buhari polled 14,842,072 votes in total.

The event, which held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, featured the presence of national leaders of the party, state governors, as well as around 7,000 delegates.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics No President In The World Can Be As Irresponsible As The Nigerian President, Says Kukah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Elumelu Gave Delegates $1,500 Each, Instead Of Only N100,000 As Okowa Directed Us, Says Mrakpor
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Presidential Primary: Dollar Rain As Saraki, Atiku, Tambuwal Divide PDP Leaders
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Aisha Buhari: APC Chaired By A 'Comrade/Activist' Yet Impunity Takes Place Under His Watch
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Presidential Primary Kicks Off 'Without Bauchi Delegates'
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Leaked Memo Reveals How Buhari Directed el-Rufai To Initiate Shehu Sani's Recall From Senate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics No President In The World Can Be As Irresponsible As The Nigerian President, Says Kukah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Elumelu Gave Delegates $1,500 Each, Instead Of Only N100,000 As Okowa Directed Us, Says Mrakpor
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Presidential Primary: Dollar Rain As Saraki, Atiku, Tambuwal Divide PDP Leaders
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Aisha Buhari: APC Chaired By A 'Comrade/Activist' Yet Impunity Takes Place Under His Watch
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Presidential Primary Kicks Off 'Without Bauchi Delegates'
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Leaked Memo Reveals How Buhari Directed el-Rufai To Initiate Shehu Sani's Recall From Senate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: Ambode, Sanwo-Olu Walk Into APC National Convention Side By Side
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: It's Official! Atiku To Face Buhari In 2019 Presidential Election
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tambuwal Fails To Win PDP Presidential Primary As Predicted
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: 'Thank You For Choosing Me' — Atiku Reacts To Victory At PDP Primary
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Omo-Agege 'Gets Physical' With Aspirant Over APC Senatorial Ticket
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Port Harcourt Crowd Goes Crazy As PDP Declares Atiku Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad