Aisha Buhari: APC Chaired By A 'Comrade/Activist' Yet Impunity Takes Place Under His Watch

Barely 12 hours after her husband received the party's ticket as its presidential candidate for the 2019 general election, Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has taken to Twitter to express her displeasure with the national leadership of the APC.

She also said she would not "hesitate" to "dissociate [herself] from such unfairness".

It is not exactly clear what her grouse with the APC is, as she didn't expressly state it, but her anger may be connected to the emergence of Jibrilla Bindo, Governor of Adamawa State, as the preferred candidate for the Adamawa governorship ticket.

Bindo was announced winner of the governorship primary on Sunday, after defeating Nuhu Ribadu, and Aisha Buhari's brother, Dr. Mahmood Halilu, in a landslide victory.

However, hours after her brother's loss of the governorship ticket was announced, her Twitter account came alive with posts berating the national leadership of the APC under the watch of Adams Oshiomhole, describing whatever grievance she alluded to as "impunity".

The post read: "It is disheartening to note that some aspirants used their hard earned money to purchase nomination forms, got screened, cleared and campaigned vigorously yet found their names omitted on Election Day, these forms were bought at exorbitant prices.

"Many others contested and yet had their result delayed. Fully knowing that AUTOMATIC tickets have been given to other people.

"All Progressives Congress being a party whose cardinal principle is change and headed by a comrade/activist whose main concern is for the common man, yet, such impunity could take place under its watch. Given this development one will not hesitate than DISSOCIATE from such unfairness, be neutral and speak for the voiceless.

"It is important for the populace to rise against impunity and for voters to demand from aspirants to be committed to the provision of basic amenities such as: 1. Potable drinking water 2. Basic health care ( Primary Health Care centers).

"Education within conducive & appropriate learning environments. Let us vote wisely! LONG LIVE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA!"