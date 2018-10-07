BREAKING: Bindo Clinches Adamawa APC Governorship Ticket

The result, as announced, indicated that Bindo polled 193,656 votes to defeat Modi and Ribadu who polled 15,738 and 8,364 votes, respectively.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2018

Governor Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa State

Jibrilla Bindo, Governor of Adamawa State, has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary.

General Tijjani Ahmed, Chairman of the Electoral Committee, declared the results at 1:30am on Sunday.

Bindo's emergence as the party's governorship candidate for Adamawa is coming amidst controversy as the duo of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Dr. Mahmood Halilu Modi, Aisha Buhari's brother, have rejected the electoral process.

Both Ribadu and Modi have petitioned Adams Oshiomhole, APC National Chairman, seeking nullification of the primary and expulsion of Governor Bindo from the party.

SaharaReporters, New York

