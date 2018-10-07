BREAKING: 'Thank You For Choosing Me' — Atiku Reacts To Victory At PDP Primary

As at noon, votes were still being counted. He eventually emerged winner, polling a total of 1,532 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2018

After emerging victorious at the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has thanked the party for choosing him to be its flag-bearer for the 2019 presidential election.

The national convention of the party, which began on Saturday,in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and continued well into Sunday, saw Atiku eventually emerge winner, polling a total of 1,532 votes.

He beat Aminu Tambuwal and Senate President Bukola Saraki, who scored 693 and 317 votes, respectively.

He thereafter thanked the party via a tweet that read: "[email protected], thank you for choosing me. This is a victory for all of us. The task to get Nigeria working again starts now."

SaharaReporters, New York

