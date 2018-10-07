AT A GLANCE: How All 12 Aspirants Fared In PDP's Presidential Primary

Atiku Abubakar emerged the winner, but how did other aspirants fare?

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2018

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has concluded its presidential primary election, with Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President — as you already know — emerging the victor.

But how did other aspirants fare?

Here it is, at a glance:

S/N NAME OF ASPIRANT  VOTES
1 JONAH JANG​ 19
2 DAVID MARK​ 35
3 KABIRU TURAKI 65
4 SULE LAMIDO​ 96​
5 ATTAHIRU BAFARAWA​ 48
6

AHMED MAKARFI​

 74​
7 IBRAHIM DANKWAMBO​ 111​
8 RABIU KWANKWASO​ 158​
9 BUKOLA SARAKI​ 317
10 AMINU TAMBUWAL​ 693
11 ATIKU ABUBAKAR​

1532
12 DATTI BABA AHMED 5

 

SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics No President In The World Can Be As Irresponsible As The Nigerian President, Says Kukah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Elumelu Gave Delegates $1,500 Each, Instead Of Only N100,000 As Okowa Directed Us, Says Mrakpor
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Presidential Primary: Dollar Rain As Saraki, Atiku, Tambuwal Divide PDP Leaders
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Aisha Buhari: APC Chaired By A 'Comrade/Activist' Yet Impunity Takes Place Under His Watch
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Presidential Primary Kicks Off 'Without Bauchi Delegates'
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Leaked Memo Reveals How Buhari Directed el-Rufai To Initiate Shehu Sani's Recall From Senate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago

Trending Now

Politics No President In The World Can Be As Irresponsible As The Nigerian President, Says Kukah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Elumelu Gave Delegates $1,500 Each, Instead Of Only N100,000 As Okowa Directed Us, Says Mrakpor
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Presidential Primary: Dollar Rain As Saraki, Atiku, Tambuwal Divide PDP Leaders
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Aisha Buhari: APC Chaired By A 'Comrade/Activist' Yet Impunity Takes Place Under His Watch
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Presidential Primary Kicks Off 'Without Bauchi Delegates'
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Leaked Memo Reveals How Buhari Directed el-Rufai To Initiate Shehu Sani's Recall From Senate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: Ambode, Sanwo-Olu Walk Into APC National Convention Side By Side
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: It's Official! Atiku To Face Buhari In 2019 Presidential Election
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tambuwal Fails To Win PDP Presidential Primary As Predicted
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: 'Thank You For Choosing Me' — Atiku Reacts To Victory At PDP Primary
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Omo-Agege 'Gets Physical' With Aspirant Over APC Senatorial Ticket
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Port Harcourt Crowd Goes Crazy As PDP Declares Atiku Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago