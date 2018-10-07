AT A GLANCE: How All 12 Aspirants Fared In PDP's Presidential Primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has concluded its presidential primary election, with Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President — as you already know — emerging the victor.
But how did other aspirants fare?
Here it is, at a glance:
|S/N
|NAME OF ASPIRANT
|VOTES
|1
|JONAH JANG
|19
|2
|DAVID MARK
|35
|3
|KABIRU TURAKI
|65
|4
|SULE LAMIDO
|96
|5
|ATTAHIRU BAFARAWA
|48
|6
|
AHMED MAKARFI
|74
|7
|IBRAHIM DANKWAMBO
|111
|8
|RABIU KWANKWASO
|158
|9
|BUKOLA SARAKI
|317
|10
|AMINU TAMBUWAL
|693
|11
|ATIKU ABUBAKAR
|
1532
|12
|DATTI BABA AHMED
|5