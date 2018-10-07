JUST IN: Dankwambo Concedes Defeat, Vows To 'Work Assiduously' For Atiku

Ibrahim Dankwambo, Governor of Gombe State, has congratulated Atiku Abubakar for emerging victorious at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary.

Atiku polled 1,532 votes to emerge the PDP presidential flag-bearer for the 2019 general election.

Dankwambo took to Twitter to thank Atiku, just as he promised to work "assiduously" for the party's victory at the 2019 poll.

A post by the Gombe Governor read: "Congratulations to Former Vice President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as the flag bearer of our great party, the People’s Democratic Party. We are united under one Umbrella and we will work assiduously for our party’s victory in 2019."