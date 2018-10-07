OBSERVED: Wike Abandoned PDP Convention Four Hours Before Atiku's Declaration As Winner

For unexplained reasons, Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, left the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, venue of the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State almost five hours before the official declaration of result of the presidential primary.

There had been reports that Wike had championed Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State, as the preferred aspirant to clinch the party ticket.

Wike had also threatened the PDP when there were talks of moving the venue from Rivers State, to which he had responded: "Nobody should dare Rivers State any longer. Enough is enough. PDP should know that we are not a punching bag. We are not a people you can use and push. We are not harlots — whenever you want, you come, when you finish, you push us aside".

Wike was pictured walking out of the stadium at 7:49am with his security detail, long before the official declaration of result.

However, at the official declaration of the result on Sunday afternoon, Tambuwal polled only 693 votes, a far cry from Atiku's 1,532 figure.

Meanwhile, while Atiku delivered his acceptance speech, the other PDP presidential aspirants were right beside him, probably keeping their earlier promise to support whoever emerged as the candidate of the party in the 2019 election.

But Wike was conspiciously missing, fuelling speculations he may not work for Atiku's election at the election proper.