Port Harcourt Crowd Goes Crazy As PDP Declares Atiku Presidential Candidate

Atiku hadn't even been declared winner — but his votes had surpassed Aminu Tambuwal's — when his supporters slippied into fits of frenetic dancing, shouting and merrymaking.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2018

There were wild scenes of jubilation at the Adokiye Amasiemeka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Sunday morning when former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was officially declared presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

By the time Ifenayi Okowa, Governor of Delta State and Chairman of the election organising commitee, declared Atiku winner, his supporters had already dissipated so much energy into their celebrations that they had become somewhat subdued.

By then, also, the podium had become so craowded that the organisers had a difficult time clearing it to make may for Atiku to pesent his acceptance speech.

