'Stop Complaining' — Omokri Invites Aisha Buhari To Join PDP

"I also noticed that @aishambuhari is complaining about APC primaries. I urge her to decamp to @OfficialPDPNig. We don’t believe in ‘other rooms’!" Omokri wrote.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2018

Reno Omokri, ex-media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has told Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, to stop complaining about the All Progressives Congress (APC) and join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) instead.

Aisha Buhari had taken to Twitter earlier on Sunday to berate the national leadership of the APC for what she described as "impunity", just as she noted that she would not "hesitate" to "dissociate [herself] from such unfairness". See Also Sahara Reporters Aisha Buhari: APC Chaired By A 'Comrade/Activist' Yet Impunity Takes Place Under His Watch 0 Comments 17 Hours Ago

Although Aisha did not expressly state what the APC had done to offend her, her anger may be connected to the emergence of Jibrilla Bindo, Governor of Adamawa State, as the preferred candidate for the Adamawa governorship ticket, instead of her brother, who was also eyeing the ticket.

However, Omokri has extended PDP's hand of fellowship to the president's wife.

A tweet on his handle read: "I urge the other aspirants to immediately congratulate HE @Atiku and unite behind him to permanently retire that tyrant in @AsoRock. I also noticed that @aishambuhari is complaining about APC primaries. I urge her to decamp to @OfficialPDPNig. We don’t believe in ‘other rooms’!"

