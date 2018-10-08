I'm Not Afraid To Unseat Buhari, Says 35-year-old US-based Tech Entrepreneur

Chike Ukaegbu, a New York-based tech entrepreneur, has expressed his determination to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

He stated this after emerging as the presidential candidate of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP).

Chike, who spoke with NAN, also promised to ensure all Nigerians benefit from democracy if he wins in 2019.

The 35-year-old, who is the youngest of the presidential candidates, said: "The party was extremely delighted that Nigerians, particularly the younger generation, have embraced the vision and desire of the recently registered party to give them a platform to rescue the country’s political leadership from years of misrule.

“I am not afraid to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. Many might say I am too ambitious at my age, but that was how France produced a young man as president."

He further maintained that he would push the ideology of his party to "give political platform to youths, students and other younger Nigerians to participate in political leadership of the country".

The Owerri-born was a second-year student of the University of Lagos, before leaving the country to continue his education at City College of New York, where he studied Biomedical Engineering.