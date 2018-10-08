JUST IN: Adamawa Police Commissioner Withdraws Politicians’ Bodyguards Until General Election

At a press briefing in his office in Yola on Monday, CP Abdullahi said the decision was necessitated by acute shortage of manpower.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2018

Abdullahi Yerima Ibrahim, Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, has announced the immediate withdrawal of police personnel attached to political parties and their leaders in the state.

"Furthermore, the command equally wants to inform all political/party leaders attached with police escorts that they are hereby withdrawn until the general election. This is done with a view to having enough manpower to police the state for a peaceful Adamawa,” CP Abdullahi stated.

The CP strongly warned against the promotion of thuggery, and charged political parties to "admonish their followers to be law-abiding and remain peaceful as the command is ever ready, willing and capable of tackling any situation".

He further counselled the public and political office aspirants against flouting campaign rules as enshrined in the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

"Now that the primary elections are over, the ban on campaign is still in force, hence political parties should adhere strictly to the INEC rules on when to start their campaigns.”

SaharaReporters, New York

