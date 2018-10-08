Nigeria Can Feed 600 Million People With The Right Technology, Says Envoy

He stated this at the Danish Food Tech Exhibition and Seminar in Lagos on Monday, where he noted that Nigeria has rich arable land and population for bumper food production.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2018

Leadership Newspaper

Per Christensen, the Consul-General of Denmark, has said Nigeria can produce food for 600 million people if the right technology is applied.

According to NAN, Christensen said Nigeria has the potential to produce more food than Brazil.

He said: “Let me say that the agricultural development potential in Nigeria is bigger than that of Brazil when Nigerian farmers engage in technology farming.

“Nigeria can produce food for 600million people through the application of the right technology."

He also noted that commitment was needed by stakeholders dedicated to increasing food production for the country, as well as regaining her position as a net food exporter.

He also stated that Danish companies were prepared to introduce farming technology to Nigerian farmers.

