Police Tear-gas PDP Supporters In Bayelsa

Scores of supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were injured in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, after tear-gas canisters were fired at them by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

The PDP supporters were from Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state, and were protesting an alleged attempt by chieftains of the party to impose a candidate on Constituency 2.

The protesters had stormed the area on Sunday and after several warnings by the Police, when they approached the gate of the Bayelsa State Government House, they were tear-gassed by personnel of the Bayelsa Police Command.

It was gathered that the protest was staged over the suspicion that PDP chieftains had concluded plans to impose a female aspirant as winner after several postponements of the primary.

Attempts to reach the spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, DSP AsImin Butswat, failed but a Police source said although he could not confirm if there were casualties, "the use of tear-gas was routine as the protesters became unruly and threatened to breach public peace".

Meanwhile, in another development, former Chairman of the Central Zone Chapter of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Tare Porri, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the 2019 House of Assembly election in Ekeremor Constituency 1.

Porri, who polled 26 votes defeated the incumbent lawmaker, Ball Oyarede, who got 25 votes to clinch the ticket.

The IYC chairman attributed his victory to the overwhelming support of all stakeholders in the party.