Police Tear-gas PDP Supporters In Bayelsa

The PDP supporters were from Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state, and were protesting an alleged attempt by chieftains of the party to impose a candidate on Constituency 2.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2018

Scores of supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were injured in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, after tear-gas canisters were fired at them by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

The PDP supporters were from Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state, and were protesting an alleged attempt by chieftains of the party to impose a candidate on Constituency 2.

The protesters had stormed the area on Sunday and after several warnings by the Police, when they approached the gate of the Bayelsa State Government House, they were tear-gassed by personnel of the Bayelsa Police Command.

It was gathered that the protest was staged over the suspicion that PDP chieftains had concluded plans to impose a female aspirant as winner after several postponements of the primary.

Attempts to reach the spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, DSP AsImin Butswat, failed but a Police source said although he could not confirm if there were casualties, "the use of tear-gas was routine as the protesters became unruly and threatened to breach public peace".

Meanwhile, in another development, former Chairman of the Central Zone Chapter of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Tare Porri, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the 2019 House of Assembly election in Ekeremor Constituency 1.

Porri, who polled 26 votes defeated the incumbent lawmaker, Ball Oyarede, who got 25 votes to clinch the ticket.

The IYC chairman attributed his victory to the overwhelming support of all stakeholders in the party.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections OBSERVED: Wike Abandoned PDP Convention Four Hours Before Atiku's Declaration As Winner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP Gives Return Tickets To Saraki, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso After Presidential Primaries
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal Defection: Court Summons Saraki, Dogara, Akpabio, 52 Others​
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics APC Primaries: Shehu Sani Remains Kaduna Central Candidate – APC ​
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Presidential Primary: Dollar Rain As Saraki, Atiku, Tambuwal Divide PDP Leaders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Port Harcourt Crowd Goes Crazy As PDP Declares Atiku Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections OBSERVED: Wike Abandoned PDP Convention Four Hours Before Atiku's Declaration As Winner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP Gives Return Tickets To Saraki, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso After Presidential Primaries
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal Defection: Court Summons Saraki, Dogara, Akpabio, 52 Others​
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Presidential Ticket: Atiku Begins Search For Running Mate
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics APC Primaries: Shehu Sani Remains Kaduna Central Candidate – APC ​
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Entertainment Legendary Comedian Baba Sala Is Dead
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
MODIU OLAGURO Bola Tinubu’s Parasitic Master Plan By Modiu Olaguro
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Presidential Primary: Dollar Rain As Saraki, Atiku, Tambuwal Divide PDP Leaders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper 2019: Atiku’ll Give Buhari A Robust Fight – Bakare
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Poverty Nigeria May Soon Become World’s Poverty Capital, Says Kano Emir
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Port Harcourt Crowd Goes Crazy As PDP Declares Atiku Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Counter – Insurgency: The Broader Implications Of Recent Execution Of Boko Haram Commanders By Colonel Timothy Antigha
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad