Wike Suggests He Supported Another Aspirant But Vows To Ensure Atiku's Victory In 2019

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in 2019.

He stated this while addressing journalists after a 'Thank You Visit' by Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate and former Vice-President at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Sunday evening.

According to Wike, Nigerians have a duty to form a united front to "sack" the APC-led Federal Government.

He said although different party leaders supported different aspirants to secure the PDP presidential ticket, with Atiku's emergence as the party's presidential candidate, "all hands must be on deck for the good of the country".

He said: "We have no party that will salvage the country other than the PDP. A candidate has emerged and we owe it a duty to see that the party takes over from the most inefficient and ineffective party in control of the FG.

"We are one family. You may support aspirant A or B, but once a candidate emerges, you owe it a duty to make sure your party returns to power. We are doing everything we can to ensure that we don't give APC any gap. They have failed Nigerians and we will take over in 2019."

He said the successful hosting of the national convention in Port Harcourt proves that Port Harcourt is a peaceful location for national events.

"I am happy that the convention was successful and it went on without hitches," he said.

In his remarks, Atiku called on Nigerians to support the PDP.

Noting that "the entire country needs a new government", he said the country has gone through challenges and needs to chart a new direction in the interest of the people.

Atiku said it is time for the people of Rivers State to consolidate their support for the PDP in the state.

He said: "I came to personally congratulate the governor, people and government of Rivers State and also thank him for hosting a most successful convention."

Atiku was accompanied on the visit by former Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel, former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, Senator Sam Anyanwu, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Austin Opara and Edo State PDP Chairman Dan Orbih.

Wike received the PDP presidential candidate alongside the Rivers State PDP Chairman, Felix Obuah, Chief of Staff, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke, and Chief Sergeant Awuse.