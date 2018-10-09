After Recent Killings, Students Desert UNIJOS Despite Resumption Notice From Management

Joshua Nandom, a student who spoke with SaharaReporters, said: "Everyone is scared to come back. There is still tension and there are rumours, so we will wait until everything dies down. Everyone is still scared."

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2018

The University of Jos has remained deserted despite an announcement informing all students to resume fully on October 8, 2018, after the recent attacks that resulted in the death of Shedrach Kums, a student of the university.

A statement by Monday Danjem, the school registrar, read: "Following wide consultation of all stakeholders in the University, including Deans and Directors, Heads of Departments, the four Staff Unions — ASUU, SSANU, NASU and NAAT — leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the Students Union Government (SUG), it was resolved that activities should resume in the best interest of the University.

"In view of the gradual return of normalcy to Jos Metropolis, Management wishes to assure all members of the University Community that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure their safety."

However, reports from the university indicated that the school is still deserted as students have refused to resume, for fear of repeat attacks.

Joshua Nandom, a student who spoke with SaharaReporters, said: "Everyone is scared to come back. There is still tension and there are rumours, so we will wait until everything dies down. Everyone is still scared."

Another student, who braved the situation and went to school, said: "I didn't meet anyone there so I quickly turned back. Even lecturers are not around. Everyone is shaken and we need things to be done quickly to protect us. There is no security here and that is the truth."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigeria's Longest Serving Principal Is Dead
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education LASU Sacks 2 Professors, Lecturer For Sexual Harassment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Convicts Medical Doctor For Drug Trafficking
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME NABBED: Eight Ghanaian Sex Workers Trying To Enter Kuwait Through Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME 30-yr-old Stabbed To Death By Masquerade Hours Before Assuming New Job
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Police Nab Fake EFCC Operative
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Defection: Court Summons Saraki, Dogara, Akpabio, 52 Others​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper FG, Labour Agree On New Minimum Wage — Wabba
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education Nigeria's Longest Serving Principal Is Dead
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper APC Senators Meet Over Saraki As National Assembly Resumes
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Gives Return Tickets To Saraki, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso After Presidential Primaries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Wike Suggests He Supported Another Aspirant But Vows To Ensure Atiku's Victory In 2019
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections OBSERVED: Wike Abandoned PDP Convention Four Hours Before Atiku's Declaration As Winner
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Dogara Walks Past Legislative Aides Protesting Unpaid Salaries And Allowances
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Focus On The Civil War Ignited By Oshiomhole And Nabena, Saraki Replies APC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education LASU Sacks 2 Professors, Lecturer For Sexual Harassment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Sokoto: Tambuwal ‘Replaces’ Dan’Iya As PDP Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections After Losing Senatorial Ticket, Ex-IGP Suleiman Abba Asks 'Almighty God' To Deal With Oshiomhole
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad