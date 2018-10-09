After Recent Killings, Students Desert UNIJOS Despite Resumption Notice From Management

The University of Jos has remained deserted despite an announcement informing all students to resume fully on October 8, 2018, after the recent attacks that resulted in the death of Shedrach Kums, a student of the university.

A statement by Monday Danjem, the school registrar, read: "Following wide consultation of all stakeholders in the University, including Deans and Directors, Heads of Departments, the four Staff Unions — ASUU, SSANU, NASU and NAAT — leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the Students Union Government (SUG), it was resolved that activities should resume in the best interest of the University.

"In view of the gradual return of normalcy to Jos Metropolis, Management wishes to assure all members of the University Community that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure their safety."

However, reports from the university indicated that the school is still deserted as students have refused to resume, for fear of repeat attacks.

Joshua Nandom, a student who spoke with SaharaReporters, said: "Everyone is scared to come back. There is still tension and there are rumours, so we will wait until everything dies down. Everyone is still scared."

Another student, who braved the situation and went to school, said: "I didn't meet anyone there so I quickly turned back. Even lecturers are not around. Everyone is shaken and we need things to be done quickly to protect us. There is no security here and that is the truth."