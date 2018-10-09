COMPILED: The 15 Letters Buhari Wrote To The National Assembly During 11-Week Recess

The Senate resumed plenary on Wednesday after an 11-week recess but it wasn’t to last for long due to the deaths of two lawmakers, which typically necessitates adjournment.

After Senate President Bukola Saraki led the principal officers into the chambers and took the official prayers, the day’s proceedings began ‪at 11:05am‬.

The Senate thereafter moved into an executive session ‪at 11:09am‬ and resumed ‪at 11:25am‬.

Senator Babajide Omoworare moved for the approval of votes and proceedings II of July24, when the Senate last met, and he was seconded by Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Senate Leader Ahmad Lawan raised a motion on the deaths of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. B. U. Nzeribe, and Hon. Funke Adedoyin, and then moved for the suspension of all legislative activities until the next legislative day.

Lawan moved that all other items on the order paper be stood down to another legislative day, and it was seconded by Senator Biodun Olujimi.

But that was after Saraki had read a total of 16 letters, including 15 from the Presidency, written to the legislature during its recess.

The letters are:

1. Presidential Decision to decline assent to The Chartered Institute of Entrepreneurship (Establishment) Bill, 2018;

2. Presidential Decision to decline assent to The Subsidiary Legislation (Legislative Scrutiny) Bill, 2018;

3. Presidential Decision to decline assent to The National Agricultural Seeds Council Bill, 2018;

4. Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offenses Bill (2018) for passage into law;

5. Presidential Decision to decline assent to The National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (Establishment) Bill, 2018;

6. Presidential Decision to decline assent to The National Research and Innovation Council (Establishment) Bill, 2017;

7. Presidential Decision to decline assent to The Nigerian Maritime Administration And Safety Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2017;

8. Presidential Decision to decline assent to The Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2017;

9. Presidential decision to decline assent to The Electoral (Amendment) Bill, 2018;

10. Request for confirmation of the appointment of Olanipekun Olukoyede, Esq as the secretary of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC);

11. Presidential Decision to decline assent to The Industrial Development (Income Tax Relief) (Amendment) Bill, 2018;

12. Declining assent to five constitution of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria, 1999 (Fourth Alteration) Amendment Bills Passed by The National Assembly (Namely, Bills No. 8, No. 15, No. 22, No. 24 And No. 28;

13. Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) 2018 Statutory Budget Proposal;

14. Request for the resolutions of the National Assembly For: 1. the implementation of the new external capital raising of USD 2.786 billion from the international capital market approved in the 2018 appropriation act; and 2. the external capital raising of USD 82.54 million to refinance the balance of USD 500 million matured eurobond in the international capital market;

15. Presidential Decision to decline assent to The Stamp Duties (Amendment) Bill, 2018; and

16. Declined assent to The Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, 2018.