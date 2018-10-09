Court Convicts Medical Doctor For Drug Trafficking

The Lagos Federal High Court has convicted one Dr. Dennis Konyeaso, a medical doctor, for being in unlawful possession of cocaine weighing 3.3 kilograms.

Konyeaso and his wife, Chidi, has been on trial on a four-count charge of conspiracy, aiding and abetting, unlawful dealing and storage of cocaine since 2012 in a charge instituted by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Idris, however, acquitted Chidi but pronounced Konyeaso as charged.

The couple, allegedly conspired and aided one Victor Keyamo, an ex-convict, to export 3.3 kilograms of cocaine sometimes in July, 2007. They were also alleged to have on July 9, 2007 possessed and stored 33 grams of cocaine at their residence at 729, Atere, Imole Estate, Ikeja, Lagos.

The NDLEA prosecuting counsel, Mrs. Obiageri Iwuchukwu Ahaji, in a charge marked FHC/L/2c/2012 said the alleged offences are contrary to and punishable under sections 14(b), 19 and 12 of the NDLEA Act, Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

During the trial, Chidi, a mother of three had explained to the court that she was not aware of her husband's illicit dealing until the house search by the NDLEA.

She told the court that since her husband became aware of the operatives' discovery, he abandoned her and the three kids.

Justice Idris also noted that Konyeaso, who had absconded, would be sentenced once arrested.