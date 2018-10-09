Court Convicts Medical Doctor For Drug Trafficking

Konyeaso and his wife, Chidi, has been on trial on a four-count charge of conspiracy, aiding and abetting, unlawful dealing and storage of cocaine since 2012 in a charge instituted by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2018

The Lagos Federal High Court has convicted one Dr. Dennis Konyeaso, a medical doctor, for being in unlawful possession of cocaine weighing 3.3 kilograms.

Konyeaso and his wife, Chidi, has been on trial on a four-count charge of conspiracy, aiding and abetting, unlawful dealing and storage of cocaine since 2012 in a charge instituted by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Idris, however, acquitted Chidi but pronounced Konyeaso as charged.

The couple, allegedly conspired and aided one Victor Keyamo, an ex-convict, to export 3.3 kilograms of cocaine sometimes in July, 2007. They were also alleged to have on July 9, 2007 possessed and stored 33 grams of cocaine at their residence at 729, Atere, Imole Estate, Ikeja, Lagos.

The NDLEA prosecuting counsel, Mrs. Obiageri Iwuchukwu Ahaji, in a charge marked FHC/L/2c/2012 said the alleged offences are contrary to and punishable under sections 14(b), 19 and 12 of the NDLEA Act, Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

During the trial, Chidi, a mother of three had explained to the court that she was not aware of her husband's illicit dealing until the house search by the NDLEA.

She told the court that since her husband became aware of the operatives' discovery, he abandoned her and the three kids.

Justice Idris also noted that Konyeaso, who had absconded, would be sentenced once arrested.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME NABBED: Eight Ghanaian Sex Workers Trying To Enter Kuwait Through Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME 30-yr-old Stabbed To Death By Masquerade Hours Before Assuming New Job
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Police Nab Fake EFCC Operative
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME After Recent Killings, Students Desert UNIJOS Despite Resumption Notice From Management
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Teenagers Arraigned For Stealing Grinding Machines From Lagos Market
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME 20-year-old Only Child Raped, Stabbed To Death In Akure
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Defection: Court Summons Saraki, Dogara, Akpabio, 52 Others​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper FG, Labour Agree On New Minimum Wage — Wabba
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education Nigeria's Longest Serving Principal Is Dead
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper APC Senators Meet Over Saraki As National Assembly Resumes
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Gives Return Tickets To Saraki, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso After Presidential Primaries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Wike Suggests He Supported Another Aspirant But Vows To Ensure Atiku's Victory In 2019
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections OBSERVED: Wike Abandoned PDP Convention Four Hours Before Atiku's Declaration As Winner
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Dogara Walks Past Legislative Aides Protesting Unpaid Salaries And Allowances
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Focus On The Civil War Ignited By Oshiomhole And Nabena, Saraki Replies APC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education LASU Sacks 2 Professors, Lecturer For Sexual Harassment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Sokoto: Tambuwal ‘Replaces’ Dan’Iya As PDP Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections After Losing Senatorial Ticket, Ex-IGP Suleiman Abba Asks 'Almighty God' To Deal With Oshiomhole
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad