EU, French Development Bank Donate A Transformer To Daura

A 330KVA transformer to improve electricity supply to Daura Local Government Area and surrounding communities in Katsina State, will receive contributions from the European Union and the French Development Bank, among other donor agencies.

This was revealed by Wale Adeyemi, an official of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), on Tuesday during an inspection of the project site.

According to NAN, Adeyemi said the 110KVA transformer in the area would be upgraded to ensure regular and stable power supply and would be financed by the Federal Government, EU, French Development Bank, and other donor agencies.

Noting that the upgrade would cover Katsina-Daura-Giwa to Tsamiyar Kara in Kano State, he said: “We will ensure timely completion and quality execution of the project in accordance with the laid-down terms and conditions. We would soon deploy men and materials for the job to kick-start without delay."

Alhaji Abba Mato, Daura Council Chairman, described the project as highly commendable and appreciative, stating that the decision was a “clear manifestation of the dividend of democracy” for the communities.