Focus On The Civil War Ignited By Oshiomhole And Nabena, Saraki Replies APC

Senate President Bukola Saraki has responded to the statement by the All Progressives Congress (APC) mocking his (Saraki’s) performance at the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Saraki had placed a far third with 317 votes, with Aminu Tambuwal emerging second with 693 votes, while Atiku Abubakar had secured the PDP presidential ticket with 1,532 votes.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Yekini Nabena, APC's acting National Publicity Secretary, mocked Saraki’s performace, stating that "With a miserly 317 votes, behind Aminu Tambuwal’s 693 votes and Atiku Abubakar’s 1532 votes, the PDP delegates have given clear indication that they are fed up with Saraki’s political style". See Also Elections ‘He Had A Miserly 317 Votes’ — APC Mocks The End Of ‘Greedy, Double-Dealing’ Saraki’s Presidential Ambition

However, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs to the President of the Senate, berated the APC for "poking their noses in what happens to Saraki or the PDP" instead of pre-occupying themselves with the "confusion and disorganisation" affecting the APC.

The statement read: “We have noted the irresponsible statement issued by the APC spokesman, Yekini Nabena.

“We know that he and the leadership of the APC are always incensed and disturbed at the mere hearing of the name, Saraki. It is also notable that Nabena and the APC are always concerned about the developments in the opposition party, the PDP.

“However, we believe that with the ‘civil war’ that Adams Oshiomhole and Yekinni Nabena have ignited in the APC and the very low level that they have dragged the party, in such manner that the ruling party is wallowing in confusion and disorganization, they have too much to pre-occupy them than to be poking their noses in what happens to Saraki or the PDP."