Ondo Workers Give Akeredolu Three-day Ultimatum To Offset Salary Arrears

The organised labour union leaders in Ondo State have issued a three-day ultimatum to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to offset all the "outstanding leave bonuses", among other salary arrears of workers employed by the state government.

According to the union leaders, if the bonuses are not paid, they are prepared to embark on a strike beginning Friday.

The union leaders also bemoaned the non-payment of workers' salaries in the state.

Opeyemi Oloniyo, Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) in Ondo State, who gave the ultimatum in Akure said the leaders held a meeting with the governor.

Oloniyo, who briefed journalists about the meeting, noted that the unions told Akeredolu the arrears of the 2017/2018 leave bonus was long overdue.

He said: "The organised labour (NLC, TUC & JNC) and other relevant leaders met with the state government at the level of Head of Service with SA on Unions Matters, in attendance at the HOS office today Tuesday, October 9, 2018 as regards the state and LG workers’ salary and pension arrears, outstanding leave allowances, retired workers gratuity and tertiary institutions subventions outstanding as workers were restive on what’s going on regards Paris Club Refund.

"It resolved that: the payment of 2017 leave allowance to state and local government workers should be effected before or by Friday, October 12, 2018 to workers that the available funds could accommodate while others should be paid before the month runs out; that salary, pensions and tertiary institutions’ subventions should be paid promptly and regularly; that committee should be set up to work on modalities for the retired workers' gratuity payment in first come, first serve order basis; that 20 per cent balance of October 2016 salary, full salary and pensions of November and December 2016 as well as January 2017 should be paid to state workers and pensioners from the Paris Club Refund released to the state."

He also said: "15 per cent balance of September 2016 salary, full salary and pensions of October, November and December 2016 as well as January 2017 should be paid to local government workers, primary school teachers and pensioners from the Paris Club Refund released to the local government."