For Placing Him On Watch List, Fayose Hits EFCC With N20bn Suit

“The governor is also seeking a declaration that the statements contained in the EFCC letter dated September 12, 2018, and addressed to all security agencies in Nigeria portrayed him as a criminal, a fugitive and a run-away from the law, and that the statements are not true, are malicious, are not fair statements," the statement read.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2018

Ayodele Fayose, Governor of Ekiti State, has slammed a N20 billion suit on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for placing him on a watchlist.

EFCC had requested that the Nigeria Customs Service place the Governor on a watchlist following allegations of fraud.

But, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose said the EFCC action not only breached his constitutional immunity as a serving Governor but also exposed him to public ridicule.

A letter by Fayose's counsel, Obafemi Adewale, dated September 3, 2018, had given EFCC 72 hours to withdraw the request/directive to security agencies to place him on security watchlist and publish a written apology to all security agencies in Nigeria, three national newspapers and the social media.

However, the Governor has now filed a suit in an Abuja court following the failure of the commission to concede to his demands.

The statement, which was published on Tuesday, read: “It should be recalled that EFCC had tweeted on July 16, 2018 through its official twitter handle @officialEFCC concerning Governor Fayose that 'The parri is over, the cloak of immunity is torn apart and the staff broken, Ekiti Integrated Poultry/Biological Concepts Limited N1.3bn fraud case file dusted off the shelves. See you soon'.

“In the suit, Governor Fayose is seeking among other things; an order of the Court mandating the EFCC to pay the sum of N20 billion as general damages to the for what he called 'flagrant, deliberate, pre-meditated and reckless libel and unprovoked attack on his character and reputation and the breach of his constitutional right/immunity as an incumbent Governor'.

“He demanded that the EFCC should tender a written apology, which should be circulated to all security agencies in Nigeria and same should be published in at least three widely read national newspapers and through the social media.

“The Governor is also seeking a declaration that the statements contained in the EFCC letter dated September 12, 2018, and addressed to all security agencies in Nigeria portrayed him as a criminal, a fugitive and a run-away from the law, and that the statements are not true, are malicious, are not fair statements."

He wants the court to further declare: 'That the EFCC letter placing him on watch-list and directing his arrest on sight even while a sitting Governor is unconstitutional as same offends the clear provision of Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) which clothes the him with immunity against arrest and prosecution as an incumbent Governor.

“That the tweet by the Defendant (EFCC) through its official twitter handle, which was widely circulated through social media and published on Punch Newspaper (online) of 16th July, 2018, with the particulars wordings pleaded in the Statement of Claim filed along with this Writ is not true, is malicious, is not a fair statement and presents the Plaintiff as a fraudster thereby ridiculing him and reducing him in the eyes of reasonable and right-thinking members of the society.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Police Nab Fake EFCC Operative
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki’s Aide Gets N250m Bail
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Kwara: The Quagmire Of Corruption And Oppression By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption Conspiracy And Illegal Diversion: EFCC Moves To Confiscate Property Of Fugitive Tompolo
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News Former Minister Emmanuel Iheanancho Found Threatening Journalists And Intimidating Local Leaders Critical Of His Oil Company
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Exclusive Chain Of Fraud: EFCC Unveils Criminal Conspiracy Between Corrupt Judges And Lawyer Rickey Tarfa
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Defection: Court Summons Saraki, Dogara, Akpabio, 52 Others​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper FG, Labour Agree On New Minimum Wage — Wabba
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education Nigeria's Longest Serving Principal Is Dead
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper APC Senators Meet Over Saraki As National Assembly Resumes
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Gives Return Tickets To Saraki, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso After Presidential Primaries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Wike Suggests He Supported Another Aspirant But Vows To Ensure Atiku's Victory In 2019
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections OBSERVED: Wike Abandoned PDP Convention Four Hours Before Atiku's Declaration As Winner
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Dogara Walks Past Legislative Aides Protesting Unpaid Salaries And Allowances
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Focus On The Civil War Ignited By Oshiomhole And Nabena, Saraki Replies APC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education LASU Sacks 2 Professors, Lecturer For Sexual Harassment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Sokoto: Tambuwal ‘Replaces’ Dan’Iya As PDP Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections After Losing Senatorial Ticket, Ex-IGP Suleiman Abba Asks 'Almighty God' To Deal With Oshiomhole
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad