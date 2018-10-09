Tonto Dikeh Reveals She Almost Lost Her Son

In a post on her Instagram page, the actress expressed appreciation to her family and friends who stood by her during the period of her son's illness.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2018

BrookMatrix

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is currently in a happy state, after her son who had been in and out of the hospital for the past three weeks, was discharged.

She wrote “The last three weeks of our lives have been amazingly terrifying. The devil reared its ugly head but he met a lion disguised as a woman. I almost lost my son but 'almost' cannot kill a bird. The devil has been defeated in my life and in the lives of my loved ones. The devil has no place in our lives.

"I would like to thank my elder sister (Aunty Blessing) for being by our side all the way up. Thanks to my son @henryskule for your selflessness. I mean you slept day in and out in the hospital. All for us? We love you!!! Thanks to @freshdollasign, My igbolivious friend, I saw the millions you sent my son (how did you get my son’s account number?) God bless you.

"Thanks @isioma_yocambel for holding down work for me. Thanks to bestie @dukeofspadess for always always always giving me your shoulders. Thanks to @bobrisky222 for crying and praying with me steadily. Thanks my darling sister @dabotalawson. Thanks to my house people (lol ph talk). Between, we are both healed and hearty. Thanks. To everyone who stopped by the hospital. #THANK YOU LORD JESUS #Thanks to my Pastor friends and spiritual leaders… #FORIT IS WRITTEN THERE SHALL BE NO LOSS IN THY HOUSE #ITALLENDEDINPRAISE#UNSHAKEABLEFAITH #EBUBEDIKEH#DIKEH#IGO #WIGO”

SaharaReporters, New York

