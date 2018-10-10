EFCC Sets Up Special Team To Interrogate Fayose

Gov. Ayodele Fayose

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has set up a special team to grill the outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.

The Governor will lose his immunity in a matter of few days.

This will give the EFCC the constitutional right to arrest, detain and prosecute him.

Fayose had already been invited by the anti-graft agency and is expected to report at the head office in Abuja to meet with the commission’s Director of Operations, Umar Mohammed, after which he will be grilled by a team of operatives.

Fayose, who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governors’ Forum, is under investigation for allegedly receiving over N1.2bn from a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), through a former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro.

He allegedly got the money during the build-up to the 2014 governorship election in Ekiti State.

His aides, Abiodun Agbele, and others who are excluded from the immunity had been arraigned by the EFCC.

Punch reports that Fayose is expected to show up at the EFCC office next week, adding that the Governor has nowhere to run to since he is under security watch and cannot leave the country through any land border, seaport or airport.

A top officer at EFCC told the newspaper, “We have also set up a special team of investigators that will interrogate him immediately after the expiration of his tenure.”

Fayose’s spokesman, Idowu Adelusi, told the newspaper that his principal was ready for the EFCC.

Adelusi noted that the governor had written a letter to the EFCC indicating his readiness to appear before the commission next week.

He said, “Governor Fayose is an honourable man. He will not run away. He has already stated that he will make himself available next Monday once his tenure expires.

“He made this clear in a letter recently. Even when he was not under immunity, the governor honoured the EFCC invitations.

“The EFCC is not a court of law and cannot declare a person guilty. The governor will be available next week, no doubt.”