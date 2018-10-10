IMF: Nigeria To Witness Sluggish Economic Growth In 2019

“We know that risky behaviour and unsustainable debt is a recipe for financial crises.”

by DAILYTRUST NEWSPAPER Oct 10, 2018

The three major economies of Africa: Nigeria, South Africa and Angola are projected to witness sluggish growth in 2019 and beyond, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

While Nigeria will grow from 1.9 per cent in 2018 to 2.3 percent in 2019, South Africa and Angola were projected to move from 0.8 to 1.4 and -0.1 to 3.1 per cents respectively, the IMF said yesterday.

The projected economic growth of the sub-Sahara Africa from 3.1 percent this year to 3.8 percent in 2019 is not enough to create the needed jobs for the growing population of the region, the Fund added.

The Fund in its 2018 World Economic Outlook released yesterday also warned that the fragile growth of the region may not be enough for the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals, if the trend remains for a while.

Maurice Obstfeld,  IMF’s chief economist and director of research said whatever affects the three major economies will affect the whole region as majority of the countries relies on their trajectories.

He said although the region would witness growth next year but the growing number of working class coupled with less jobs opportunities, huge public debts and poor infrastructure present a challenge in achieving the developmental goals of the United Nations.

“The continent could do much better once these economies are on the a more solid footings, particularly South Africa and Nigeria because they are really large and affect a number of countries in their neighbourhood.” Milesi Ferretti, Deputy Director Research said while presenting the report.

On the global ratings, IMF cut its global growth forecasts due to the trade tensions between the U.S. and trading partners.

The Outlook said the global economy is expected to grow at 3.7 percent this year and next year – down 0.2 percentage points from an earlier forecast, as the trade war started to hit economic activity worldwide.

The World Economic Outlook (WEO) presented twice annually in April and October also marked down the growth  projections for the euro area and the United Kingdom, following surprises that suppressed activity in early 2018.

Among emerging market and developing economies, the growth prospects of many energy exporters have been lifted by higher oil prices, but growth was revised down for Argentina, Brazil, Iran, and Turkey.

Meanwhile, Nigeria and other African countries who are members of the G-24, are set to discuss debt relieve, disaster aid and crises prevention with senior staff from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the ongoing Annual meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

Finance Minister, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed who is the leader of the Nigerian delegation to the Annual General Meeting is expected to be part of the meeting.

The Group of 24 (G-24), a chapter of the G-77, was established in 1971 to coordinate the positions of developing countries on international monetary and development finance issues and to ensure that their interests were adequately represented in negotiations on international monetary matters.

The IMF had in April warned that not enough has been done to prevent future financial crises.

Eric LeCompte, a financial expert and executive director of Jubilee USA said: “We are seeing growing debt crises in many developing economies, at the same time, we see risky and speculative behaviour on the raise.

“We know that risky behaviour and unsustainable debt is a recipe for financial crises.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
DAILYTRUST NEWSPAPER

You may also like

Read Next

Business Nigerian Woman Commits Suicide Over Closure Of Shops In Ghana
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Business Henry Okah Trial In South Africa Uncovers Role Of Jonathan’s Aides In Abuja Independence Day Bomb Saga
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Business Are Electricity Tariffs In Nigeria Really The Lowest In Africa? By Africa Check
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Business Standard & Poor’s Downgrades Ghana’s Credit Rating, Doubts IMF Loan Impact
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Business ‘Chronic Debtors’ List: Dabiri-Erewa Sues Diamond Bank For N500m
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Business Omidyar Network Backed Andela Raises $24M To Teach The Next Generation Of Africans
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections After Meeting With Obasanjo, Afenifere Hints At Supporting Atiku
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Focus On The Civil War Ignited By Oshiomhole And Nabena, Saraki Replies APC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections 2019 presidency: PDP gives Atiku conditions for picking Vice President
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Nigeria's Longest Serving Principal Is Dead
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper FG, Labour Agree On New Minimum Wage — Wabba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics COMPILED: The 15 Letters Buhari Wrote To The National Assembly During 11-Week Recess
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Nigerian Ambassador To Greece Is Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME NABBED: Eight Ghanaian Sex Workers Trying To Enter Kuwait Through Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper APC Senators Meet Over Saraki As National Assembly Resumes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Flights Grounded As Aviation Unions Shut Down Lagos Airport
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Defection: Court Summons Saraki, Dogara, Akpabio, 52 Others​
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics PDP Gives Return Tickets To Saraki, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso After Presidential Primaries
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad