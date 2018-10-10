INEC Bars APC From Presenting Candidates For Election In Zamfara

Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has barred the All Progressives Congress (APC) from fielding candidates for 2019 elections in Zamfara State.

In a letter to the party signed by the acting Secretary to the Commission, Okechukwu Ndeche, the commission stated that according to the timetable released, all primary elections should have been between August 18 and October 7, 2018, but the party failed to conduct any in the state.

“However, report received from our office in Zamfara State shows that no primaries were conducted by your party in the state, notwithstanding that our officials were fully mobilised and deployed."

INEC, therefore, maintained that no candidate will represent Zamfara APC at the governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly elections coming up in 2019.

“Consequently, based on the provisions of Sections 87 and 31 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the Commission does not expect that your party will submit names of any candidates from Zamfara State.

“For clarity, our position, therefore, is that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not be fielding candidates for the Governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly elections in Zamfara State for the 2019 general election.”