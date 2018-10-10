INEC Bars APC From Presenting Candidates For Election In Zamfara

INEC maintained that no candidate will represent Zamfara APC at the governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly elections coming up in 2019.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2018

Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has barred the All Progressives Congress (APC) from fielding candidates for 2019 elections in Zamfara State.

In a letter to the party signed by the acting Secretary to the Commission, Okechukwu Ndeche, the commission stated that according to the timetable released, all primary elections should have been between August 18 and October 7, 2018, but the party failed to conduct any in the state.

“However, report received from our office in Zamfara State shows that no primaries were conducted by your party in the state, notwithstanding that our officials were fully mobilised and deployed."

INEC, therefore, maintained that no candidate will represent Zamfara APC at the governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly elections coming up in 2019.

“Consequently, based on the provisions of Sections 87 and 31 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the Commission does not expect that your party will submit names of any candidates from Zamfara State.

“For clarity, our position, therefore, is that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not be fielding candidates for the Governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly elections in Zamfara State for the 2019 general election.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections After Meeting With Obasanjo, Afenifere Hints At Supporting Atiku
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Focus On The Civil War Ignited By Oshiomhole And Nabena, Saraki Replies APC
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections 2019 presidency: PDP gives Atiku conditions for picking Vice President
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics COMPILED: The 15 Letters Buhari Wrote To The National Assembly During 11-Week Recess
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Defection: Court Summons Saraki, Dogara, Akpabio, 52 Others​
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics PDP Gives Return Tickets To Saraki, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso After Presidential Primaries
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections After Meeting With Obasanjo, Afenifere Hints At Supporting Atiku
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Focus On The Civil War Ignited By Oshiomhole And Nabena, Saraki Replies APC
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections 2019 presidency: PDP gives Atiku conditions for picking Vice President
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Nigeria's Longest Serving Principal Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper FG, Labour Agree On New Minimum Wage — Wabba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics COMPILED: The 15 Letters Buhari Wrote To The National Assembly During 11-Week Recess
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Nigerian Ambassador To Greece Is Dead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME NABBED: Eight Ghanaian Sex Workers Trying To Enter Kuwait Through Nigeria
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper APC Senators Meet Over Saraki As National Assembly Resumes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Flights Grounded As Aviation Unions Shut Down Lagos Airport
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Defection: Court Summons Saraki, Dogara, Akpabio, 52 Others​
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics PDP Gives Return Tickets To Saraki, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso After Presidential Primaries
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad