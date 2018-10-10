Omokri: Does Buhari Think The Igbo Are Only Good As Drivers And Cooks?

Reno Omokri, the ex-media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has questioned President Muhammadu Buhari's stance on tribalism.

Omokri was responding to an interview aired on television, in which the guest was affirming Buhari as a President who is open to accepting people, irrespective of ethnicity. The guest had said Buhari's cook and driver are of Igbo extraction.

However, Omokri berated Buhari for employing the Igbo as cooks and drivers, saying that giving them such positions, rather than headship of military agencies, for instance, is "an insult".

Omokri disclosed his this in a post that read: "This @MBBuhari Campaign gimmick of his Igbo driver and cook is built on lies and is an insult to Igbos [sic] if the only thing Buhari sees them fit for is to drive and cook. They are not a slave race. The most significant thing Buhari has done for the Igbos is Python Dance.

"The Buhari Campaign says Buhari is not tribalistic and claim that his driver and cook are Igbos. First of all, this is a lie. But even if it is true, does it mean that all Buhari thinks Igbos are good for is as drivers and cooks? They can’t head any military agency?

The Buhari Campaign says Buhari is not tribalistic and claim that his driver and cook are Igbos. First of all, this is a lie. But even if it is true, does it mean that all Buhari thinks Igbos are good for is as drivers and cooks? They canât head any military agency? #RenosDarts — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 10, 2018