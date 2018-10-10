One Month After, Agbani Darego Announces Delivery Of Baby Boy

Nigerian beauty queen and Miss World 2001, Agbani Darego, has confirmed the delivery of her child.

Darego, who became the first African to win the Miss World contest, in a post on her Instagram handle on Tuesday stated that her baby, her husband, Ishaya Danjuma, and her are doing fine.

“It’s only been a month with my baby boy, and it has been nothing short of amazing. My heart has never been so full! Mommy, Daddy and Baby Danjuma are doing great, and are thankful for all the love we have received,” she wrote.

Darego has worked with top designers like Oscar de la Renta, Marc Bouwer, Tommy Hillfiger, Ralph Lauren, and Gianfranco Ferre.