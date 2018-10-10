One Month After, Agbani Darego Announces Delivery Of Baby Boy

Darego stated that her baby, her husband, Ishaya Danjuma, and her are doing fine.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2018

Nigerian beauty queen and Miss World 2001, Agbani Darego, has confirmed the delivery of her child. 

Darego, who became the first African to win the Miss World contest, in a post on her Instagram handle on Tuesday stated that her  baby, her husband, Ishaya Danjuma, and her are doing fine.

“It’s only been a month with my baby boy, and it has been nothing short of amazing. My heart has never been so full! Mommy, Daddy and Baby Danjuma are doing great, and are thankful for all the love we have received,” she wrote.

Darego has worked with top designers like Oscar de la Renta, Marc Bouwer, Tommy Hillfiger, Ralph Lauren, and Gianfranco Ferre.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Entertainment Tonto Dikeh Reveals She Almost Lost Her Son
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Entertainment People Think We Sacrifice Humans At The Shrine, Says Femi Kuti's Son
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Entertainment Genevieve Signs Deal With US Talent Agency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Artiste Juggernaut Dies In Car Crash
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Entertainment In Self-Defence After Going Nude In A Nun’s Outfit, Beverly Osu Quotes Matthew 7: 1 – 5
0 Comments
4 Weeks Ago
Entertainment DJ Cuppy Receives Backlash Over Independence Day Tweet
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections After Meeting With Obasanjo, Afenifere Hints At Supporting Atiku
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections 2019 presidency: PDP gives Atiku conditions for picking Vice President
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Focus On The Civil War Ignited By Oshiomhole And Nabena, Saraki Replies APC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Bars APC From Presenting Candidates For Election In Zamfara
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Swears In APC Lawmaker Who Vowed To Make Buhari Life President
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics LETTER: ‘My Father Won’t Forgive Me If I Remain In APC With Ajimobi - Ex-Oyo Governor’s Son, Adedapo Lam-Adesina Writes Tinubu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Amosun Visits Aso Villa Again, APC Says No Going Back On Primaries
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper FG, Labour Agree On New Minimum Wage — Wabba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics COMPILED: The 15 Letters Buhari Wrote To The National Assembly During 11-Week Recess
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Obasanjo Is Irrelevant – Sagay
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education Nigeria's Longest Serving Principal Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Nigerian Ambassador To Greece Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad