People Think We Sacrifice Humans At The Shrine, Says Femi Kuti's Son

Made, who is a member of his father’s band, Positive Force Band, said the shrine is home for him.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2018

Made Kuti, son of Afrobeats maestro, Femi Kuti, has said people sometimes assume that human sacrifices are offered at the African shrine.

In a video interview with Naij, Made who is a member of his father’s band, Positive Force Band, said the shrine is home for him.

He said: "Growing up in the shrine, it was normal. My first shock of the shrine was the stigma it had when I started going to high school. I have heard some crazy stuff. People think we sacrifice people at the shrine. I have heard that we kill people in broad daylight and worship them with gods or something; I think it's a stupid rumour. I have heard some really bad things.

"To me it's home. I know everyone that works here and coming back, I met new faces; I trying to meet everybody again. People think of the shrine as a place of worship, but that is not what this is. It is a sacred place; that's why my dad termed it this, 'I'm Fela, there is no god; I don't believe in any god, not traditional, not Christian not Muslim or Scientologist'. I have grown up very free-minded.

"It doesn't matter where you are coming from; it doesn't matter your belief; it doesn't matter your race; it doesn't matter your class; if you walk in here, you are going to dance in the same dance hall like everyone else. It's a place of equality; that's how I believe and that's how I felt."

