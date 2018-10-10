Policeman Slaps, Threatens To Shoot SaharaReporters Journalist

Minutes later, the policeman slapped our corespondent, and proceeded to cock his gun, in readiness to shoot him for carrying out his duty.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2018

A policeman, whose name tag simply read 'Benedict', threatened to shoot a SaharaReporters correspondent on Wednesday.

While our correspondent was recording the protest by the Aviation unions over the sack of 62 workers by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, the policeman challenged our reporter on the claim that he was filming his boss, which, by the way, wasn't true.

The policeman, an aide hanging around waiting for his boss who was nowhere in sight, had demanded to see what the reporter was recording, and attempted to seize his camera. Minutes later, the policeman slapped our corespondent, and proceeded to cock his gun, in readiness to shoot him for carrying out his duty.

It took the intervention of members of the aviation unions, who held back the policeman, before he eventually stormed out of the area.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME 30-yr-old Stabbed To Death By Masquerade Hours Before Assuming New Job
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Missing General: My 28 Hours Behind Bars By Friday Olokor
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Anambra Lawmaker 'Omonbala' Beats Up Doctor Who Opposed Unprofessional Practices At His Hospital
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Elections Police Tear-Gas Saraki, Secondus, Tambuwal, Lamido, Kwankwaso AT PDP's INEC Protest
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Elections Police Tear-gas PDP Supporters In Bayelsa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Police Nab Fake EFCC Operative
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections After Meeting With Obasanjo, Afenifere Hints At Supporting Atiku
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections 2019 presidency: PDP gives Atiku conditions for picking Vice President
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Focus On The Civil War Ignited By Oshiomhole And Nabena, Saraki Replies APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections INEC Bars APC From Presenting Candidates For Election In Zamfara
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Swears In APC Lawmaker Who Vowed To Make Buhari Life President
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics LETTER: ‘My Father Won’t Forgive Me If I Remain In APC With Ajimobi - Ex-Oyo Governor’s Son, Adedapo Lam-Adesina Writes Tinubu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Amosun Visits Aso Villa Again, APC Says No Going Back On Primaries
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper FG, Labour Agree On New Minimum Wage — Wabba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics COMPILED: The 15 Letters Buhari Wrote To The National Assembly During 11-Week Recess
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Obasanjo Is Irrelevant – Sagay
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education Nigeria's Longest Serving Principal Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment One Month After, Agbani Darego Announces Delivery Of Baby Boy
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad