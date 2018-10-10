Policeman Slaps, Threatens To Shoot SaharaReporters Journalist

A policeman, whose name tag simply read 'Benedict', threatened to shoot a SaharaReporters correspondent on Wednesday.

While our correspondent was recording the protest by the Aviation unions over the sack of 62 workers by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, the policeman challenged our reporter on the claim that he was filming his boss, which, by the way, wasn't true.

The policeman, an aide hanging around waiting for his boss who was nowhere in sight, had demanded to see what the reporter was recording, and attempted to seize his camera. Minutes later, the policeman slapped our corespondent, and proceeded to cock his gun, in readiness to shoot him for carrying out his duty.

It took the intervention of members of the aviation unions, who held back the policeman, before he eventually stormed out of the area.