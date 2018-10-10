Those Calling For Oshiomhole's Arrest Are Enemies Of Progress, Says Group

The group described those behind the protest targeted at ensuring the arrest and prosecution of Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the APC, as "enemies of progress".

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2018

A group, under the aegis of Nigeria Progressives Vanguard, has berated those behind the protest that trailed the primary elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the country.  

Scores of APC members from Kano, Niger and Nasarawa states, had besieged the national secretariat of the party in Abuja last week to protest against the outcome of the just concluded party primaries in their states. See Also ACTIVISM Angry Youth Barricade APC National Secretariat, Chase Out Staff 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

However, the group described those behind the protest targeted at ensuring the arrest and prosecution of Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the APC, as "enemies of progress".

The group made its position known in a press statement signed by its President, Dr Mohammad Ishaq and made available to journalists on Wednesday, in Abuja. 

The statement read: "It has come to our notice that some undesirable elements are gradually, but steadily, unveiling an orchestrated plan, aimed at tarnishing the good image of the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. After trying different ideas without success, they've now come out with frivolous accusations of fraud against the amiable party chairman, and at the same time putting unnecessary pressure on the anti-graft agencies to arrest and prosecute him.

"It doesn't require rocket science for one to know that those behind these shameful acts are none other than enemies of progress, who are visibly unhappy with the principled stance that Com. Oshiomhole has taken since assumption of office.

"These detractors are unhappy that the current APC National Chairman and his team are repositioning the APC and taking the party away from them and back to the masses, who are the original owners of the party. We are very much aware that this is a fall-out of the recently concluded APC primaries where the national chairman stood firm in favour of justice and equity. Those who before now thought they own the party in their respective states were cut to size, hence their resolve to fight dirty."

The group, however, called on the national chairman to ignore the detractors and remain focused, noting that the task of rebuilding Nigeria and strengthening democratic principles cannot be compromised.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections 2019 presidency: PDP gives Atiku conditions for picking Vice President
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections After Meeting With Obasanjo, Afenifere Hints At Supporting Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Senate Swears In APC Lawmaker Who Vowed To Make Buhari Life President
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections Focus On The Civil War Ignited By Oshiomhole And Nabena, Saraki Replies APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections INEC Bars APC From Presenting Candidates For Election In Zamfara
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics LETTER: ‘My Father Won’t Forgive Me If I Remain In APC With Ajimobi - Ex-Oyo Governor’s Son, Adedapo Lam-Adesina Writes Tinubu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections 2019 presidency: PDP gives Atiku conditions for picking Vice President
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections After Meeting With Obasanjo, Afenifere Hints At Supporting Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Senate Swears In APC Lawmaker Who Vowed To Make Buhari Life President
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections Focus On The Civil War Ignited By Oshiomhole And Nabena, Saraki Replies APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections INEC Bars APC From Presenting Candidates For Election In Zamfara
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics LETTER: ‘My Father Won’t Forgive Me If I Remain In APC With Ajimobi - Ex-Oyo Governor’s Son, Adedapo Lam-Adesina Writes Tinubu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: Court Nullifies All The Primaries Conducted By APC In Rivers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Amosun Visits Aso Villa Again, APC Says No Going Back On Primaries
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Nigerian Ambassador To Greece Is Dead
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Free Speech Policeman Slaps, Threatens To Shoot SaharaReporters Journalist
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections No Yoruba Who Is Freely Born Should Vote For 'Shallow-Minded' Buhari, Say Shi'ites
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections We'll Present Consensus Candidates For Zamfara Elections, Oshiomhole Tells INEC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad