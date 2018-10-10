Those Calling For Oshiomhole's Arrest Are Enemies Of Progress, Says Group

A group, under the aegis of Nigeria Progressives Vanguard, has berated those behind the protest that trailed the primary elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the country.

Scores of APC members from Kano, Niger and Nasarawa states, had besieged the national secretariat of the party in Abuja last week to protest against the outcome of the just concluded party primaries in their states. See Also ACTIVISM Angry Youth Barricade APC National Secretariat, Chase Out Staff

However, the group described those behind the protest targeted at ensuring the arrest and prosecution of Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the APC, as "enemies of progress".

The group made its position known in a press statement signed by its President, Dr Mohammad Ishaq and made available to journalists on Wednesday, in Abuja.

The statement read: "It has come to our notice that some undesirable elements are gradually, but steadily, unveiling an orchestrated plan, aimed at tarnishing the good image of the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. After trying different ideas without success, they've now come out with frivolous accusations of fraud against the amiable party chairman, and at the same time putting unnecessary pressure on the anti-graft agencies to arrest and prosecute him.

"It doesn't require rocket science for one to know that those behind these shameful acts are none other than enemies of progress, who are visibly unhappy with the principled stance that Com. Oshiomhole has taken since assumption of office.

"These detractors are unhappy that the current APC National Chairman and his team are repositioning the APC and taking the party away from them and back to the masses, who are the original owners of the party. We are very much aware that this is a fall-out of the recently concluded APC primaries where the national chairman stood firm in favour of justice and equity. Those who before now thought they own the party in their respective states were cut to size, hence their resolve to fight dirty."

The group, however, called on the national chairman to ignore the detractors and remain focused, noting that the task of rebuilding Nigeria and strengthening democratic principles cannot be compromised.