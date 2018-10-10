Troops 'Kill 76' Boko Haram Insurgents But 'Lose Seven' Soldiers In Borno

Nigerian Soldiers

Seven soldiers lost their lives while 16 others sustained injuries following a fierce gun battle with Boko Haram insurgents in Metele, Borno State, on Wednesday.

The Army had earlier said it engaged the terrorists on Monday and repelled them, after which it called for reinforcement from Kangarwa and Arege.

However, On Wednesday, it disclosed that troops of the 157 Battalion engaged Boko Haram members, who attempted to overrun their position near Kangarwa in Borno State.

Seventy-six insurgents were said to have died in the attack.

News of the attack was announced by the army in a post that read: "Update on BHT Attack in Metele.. Gallant troops of 157 Battalion decisively engaged BHTs who attempted to overrun their Position near Kangarwa in Borno State. The sustained superior firepower of the troops led to the neutralization of 76 BHTs.

"Unfortunately, the NA lost 7 soldiers while 16 were wounded in action. The #COAS Lt Gen TY Buratai has commiserated with the families of the deceased and directed that the wounded be given adequate medical attention."