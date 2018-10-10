We Steal Motorcycles To Reduce Number Of Bikes In My Village – Suspect

Suspect

A suspect, Abdullahi Abubakar, who was arrested for stealing a motorcycle in Niger State, has said that it was easier to sell unregistered motorcycles.

He also said that he and his accomplices steal motorcycles to reduce the number of bikes in his village.

Abubakar, 25, of Kabe Village in New Bussa Local Government Area, was arrested for allegedly dispossessing Onyeka Ezeudu of Babanna village in New Bussa of his motorcycle.

The victim had reported to the police that two unknown persons robbed him of his motorcycle valued at N250,000 and N79,000 cash after beating him into a coma.

Abubakar told our correspondent that he preferred stealing unregistered motorcycles because they were easier to sell.

“I snatch motorcycles that are not registered; it is easy to sell them without stress. The buyers are always available, for them it is a new motorcycle.”

“We have a lot of motorcycle operators in my village and that was why we decided to reduce the number of motorcycles in my village by stealing and selling them at give-away prices,” the suspect added.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, said the matter would soon be charged to court after investigation.