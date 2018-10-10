We Steal Motorcycles To Reduce Number Of Bikes In My Village – Suspect

“We have a lot of motorcycle operators in my village and that was why we decided to reduce the number of motorcycles in my village by stealing and selling them at give-away prices,” the suspect added.

by Enyioha Opara, Minna Oct 10, 2018

Suspect

A suspect, Abdullahi Abubakar, who was arrested for stealing a motorcycle in Niger State, has said that it was easier to sell unregistered motorcycles.

He also said that he and his accomplices steal motorcycles to reduce the number of bikes in his village.

Abubakar, 25, of Kabe Village in New Bussa Local Government Area, was arrested for allegedly dispossessing Onyeka Ezeudu of Babanna village in New Bussa of his motorcycle.

The victim had reported to the police that two unknown persons robbed him of his motorcycle valued at N250,000 and N79,000 cash after beating him into a coma.

Abubakar told our correspondent that he preferred stealing unregistered motorcycles because they were easier to sell.

“I snatch motorcycles that are not registered; it is easy to sell them without stress. The buyers are always available, for them it is a new motorcycle.”

“We have a lot of motorcycle operators in my village and that was why we decided to reduce the number of motorcycles in my village by stealing and selling them at give-away prices,” the suspect added.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, said the matter would soon be charged to court after investigation.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Enyioha Opara, Minna

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME NABBED: Eight Ghanaian Sex Workers Trying To Enter Kuwait Through Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME 30-yr-old Stabbed To Death By Masquerade Hours Before Assuming New Job
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Convicts Medical Doctor For Drug Trafficking
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME After Recent Killings, Students Desert UNIJOS Despite Resumption Notice From Management
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Police Nab Fake EFCC Operative
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Anambra Lawmaker 'Omonbala' Beats Up Doctor Who Opposed Unprofessional Practices At His Hospital
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections After Meeting With Obasanjo, Afenifere Hints At Supporting Atiku
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Focus On The Civil War Ignited By Oshiomhole And Nabena, Saraki Replies APC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections 2019 presidency: PDP gives Atiku conditions for picking Vice President
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Nigeria's Longest Serving Principal Is Dead
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper FG, Labour Agree On New Minimum Wage — Wabba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics COMPILED: The 15 Letters Buhari Wrote To The National Assembly During 11-Week Recess
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Nigerian Ambassador To Greece Is Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME NABBED: Eight Ghanaian Sex Workers Trying To Enter Kuwait Through Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper APC Senators Meet Over Saraki As National Assembly Resumes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Flights Grounded As Aviation Unions Shut Down Lagos Airport
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Defection: Court Summons Saraki, Dogara, Akpabio, 52 Others​
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics PDP Gives Return Tickets To Saraki, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso After Presidential Primaries
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad