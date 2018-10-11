Femi Adesina Posts Cryptic Reaction To Obasanjo's Endorsement Of Atiku

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has posted what seems like a reaction to the news of former President Olusegun Obasanjo's endorsement of Atiku Abubakar, presidential flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the 2019 general election.

Atiku visited Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Thursday afternoon.

After the meeting, which held behind closed doors, Obasanjo said he had forgiven the former Vice-President, stating: "From what transpired in the last couple of hours or so, you have shown remorse; you have asked for forgiveness and you have indicated that you have learnt some good lessons and you will mend fences and make amends as necessary and as desirable." See Also Breaking News BREAKING: 'He Has Begged For Forgiveness' — Obasanjo Endorses Atiku For 2019

However, minutes later, at exactly 4:15pm, Adesina tweeted: "The harder they come, the harder they fall 2019 presidential election on my mind".