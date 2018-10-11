FG Charges Ekweremadu, Akpan Over Refusal To Declare Assets

The Federal Government has charged the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and Senator Bassey Akpan, for their alleged refusal to declare their assets to the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIPRPP).

Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered that the charges and other accompanying papers be served on the lawmakers, through the Clerk of the National Assembly.

Two separate sets of charges were instituted against the senators.

Giving his ruling on Wednesday, the judge fixed October 22, 2018, for the hearing of Ekweremadu’s case and November 19 for Akpan’s case.

The SPIPRPP, under the leadership of Okoi Obono-Obla, had filed different applications at the Federal High Court in Abuja for the interim forfeiture of the properties following their said refusal to declare the assets.

However, Ekweremadu has responded to the charges, describing them as politically-motivated.