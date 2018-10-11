Security Beefed Up At MMA2, As Aviation Unions Strike Enters Second Day

Security officers at MMA2 on Wednesday

The picketing of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Two (MMA2) by the unions in the Nigerian aviation industry has entered day two, causing all the airlines operating from the terminal to move their operations away from the company.

Speaking at the protest which began on Wednesday, the unions expressed their determination to continue the strike until the 62 workers who were "unjustly" sacked for participating in union activities are recalled.

The unions are: Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

At the terminal on Thursday, the unions intensified picketing of the company by using a truck to block the entrance to the terminal, which prevented activities from going on at the terminal.

However, security has been beefed up at the premises as men of the Nigeria Police Force have arrived the premises to monitor the protest of the unions, but did not interfere with the protest.

Security officers at MMA2 on Wednesday

With the continuous grounding of operations in MMA2, airlines operating at the terminal have moved their services to the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) controlled by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). Some of the airlines that have moved their operations out of the terminal include Dana Air, Medview, Azman, Aero Contractors and Max Air.

As at this morning, no one was allowed to gain entrance into the terminal, unlike yesterday when some staffers of the terminal operators were still allowed in. The continuous picketing of the facility by the unions is causing the management of the terminal huge revenue loss, but the management have insisted that it would not bow to the demands of the unions.

Early this morning at the GAT, it was observed that the airlines that moved away from the terminal were provided with counters at the GAT by FAAN, which indicated improved revenue generation to the airport manager.

A source in Dana Air, confirmed the development to our correspondent. The source said the airline would remain at GAT until the crisis between the two parties was resolved.

"We have to take care of our passengers by operating from GAT for now. This is not a good situation at all," the source said.