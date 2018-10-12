Atiku: If I'm Elected President, I Won't Wait Six Months To Name My Cabinet

Atiku expressed his readiness to have a definite selection of his cabinet members even before his swearing-in as president if he wins in the 2019 general election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 12, 2018

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said if elected, he wouldn't spend months before naming his cabinet.

He made this known on Friday, the same day he selected Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, as his running mate.

Atiku also expressed his readiness to have a definite selection of his cabinet members even before his swearing-in as president, if he wins in the 2019 general election.

A post on Twitter by the former vice-president read: "If Nigerians elect me as their President, I will NOT take 6 months before naming my cabinet. My cabinet will be ready before May 29, 2019, if by the grace of God, you elect me. Our country needs a decisive leader to Get Nigeria Working Again. #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain". 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Femi Adesina Posts Cryptic Reaction To Obasanjo's Endorsement Of Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections EXCLUSIVE: Peter Obi 'Highly Likely' To Become Atiku's Running Mate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections 2019: Ribadu Steps Down For Dankwambo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics MKO Abiola Abandoned My Husband, Says Kingibe’s Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Sagay, Oyebode Disagree On Obasanjo’s Endorsement Of Atiku
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics What Obasanjo Said About Atiku Before Now
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Femi Adesina Posts Cryptic Reaction To Obasanjo's Endorsement Of Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections EXCLUSIVE: Peter Obi 'Highly Likely' To Become Atiku's Running Mate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections 2019: Ribadu Steps Down For Dankwambo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics MKO Abiola Abandoned My Husband, Says Kingibe’s Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Sagay, Oyebode Disagree On Obasanjo’s Endorsement Of Atiku
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Senate Rejects Buhari's Nominee Over 'Questionable' WAEC Certificate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics What Obasanjo Said About Atiku Before Now
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Economy World Bank Says It Gave Nigeria Wrong Advice On Economic Growth
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Shi'a Sect Says Coordinator Who Asked South-West To Vote Out Buhari Spoke For Himself
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech 'In The Name Of Buhari', Court 'Commands' Summons Kalu Over Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education Hours After Publishing Lagos Certificate Fraud Investigation, Board Says Verification Request Now Ready
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Top Christian, Islamic Leaders Accompany Atiku To Meeting With Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad