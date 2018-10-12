Atiku: If I'm Elected President, I Won't Wait Six Months To Name My Cabinet

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said if elected, he wouldn't spend months before naming his cabinet.

He made this known on Friday, the same day he selected Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, as his running mate.

Atiku also expressed his readiness to have a definite selection of his cabinet members even before his swearing-in as president, if he wins in the 2019 general election.

A post on Twitter by the former vice-president read: "If Nigerians elect me as their President, I will NOT take 6 months before naming my cabinet. My cabinet will be ready before May 29, 2019, if by the grace of God, you elect me. Our country needs a decisive leader to Get Nigeria Working Again. #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain".