Aviation Unions Suspend Strike

Sam Jaja, Deputy President, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) confirmed the suspension of the strike, stating that BASL had agreed to reinstate the sacked workers and also give recognition to unions in the sector.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 12, 2018

Aviation unions have called off their strike.

The strike was called off on Thursday night, following an agreement between the union leaders and the management of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL).

The unions — Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) — had vowed to continue the protest until workers sacked by BASL were reinstated. See Also LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS We'll Continue Strike Until 62 Sacked Workers Are Reinstated, Say Aviation Unions 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

However, according to NAN, following the intervention of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and airport security agencies, the aviation unions and BASL reached an agreement.

Sam Jaja, Deputy President, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) confirmed the suspension of the strike, stating that BASL had agreed to reinstate the sacked workers and also give recognition to unions in the sector.

It was also agreed that an inter-ministerial committee should be set up to look into unionism among private organisations in the sector.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Bi-Courtney Mgt Accused Of Forcing Airport Cleaners To Stage Anti-Union Protest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy FG Proposes N24,000 As New Minimum Wage
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Medview Airline Fires 60 Staff — The Second Mass Sack In Seven Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Nigerian Businesses Remain Locked Up In Ghana Despite Police Directive
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS GMA Strike: Ghana Gov’t Threatens Striking Doctors To Resume Work By Thursday
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Retired Labor Unionists Protest Mimiko’s Government For Refusal To Pay Pensions
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Senate Rejects Buhari's Nominee Over 'Questionable' WAEC Certificate
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Femi Adesina Posts Cryptic Reaction To Obasanjo's Endorsement Of Atiku
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics MKO Abiola Abandoned My Husband, Says Kingibe’s Wife
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Top Christian, Islamic Leaders Accompany Atiku To Meeting With Obasanjo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections 2019: Ribadu Steps Down For Dankwambo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion A Lifeless Evening With Buhari By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 'He Has Begged For Forgiveness' — Obasanjo Endorses Atiku For 2019
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Shi'a Sect Says Coordinator Who Asked South-West To Vote Out Buhari Spoke For Himself
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Remands Christ, Others For Unlawful Importation of 1,570 Pump Action Rifles
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Issues #BuhariChallenge, Dares Buhari To Answer 14 Questions
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Sagay, Oyebode Disagree On Obasanjo’s Endorsement Of Atiku
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Gov Amosun Threatens To Dump APC Over Primaries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad