Aviation Unions Suspend Strike

Aviation unions have called off their strike.

The strike was called off on Thursday night, following an agreement between the union leaders and the management of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL).

The unions — Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) — had vowed to continue the protest until workers sacked by BASL were reinstated.

However, according to NAN, following the intervention of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and airport security agencies, the aviation unions and BASL reached an agreement.

Sam Jaja, Deputy President, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) confirmed the suspension of the strike, stating that BASL had agreed to reinstate the sacked workers and also give recognition to unions in the sector.

It was also agreed that an inter-ministerial committee should be set up to look into unionism among private organisations in the sector.