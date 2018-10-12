Bayelsa Blogger To Lead Walk Against Cultism, Drug Abuse

Bodmas Kemepadei, a Bayelsa-based blogger, has concluded plans to stage a protest against cultism and illicit use of drugs in the state.

A statement by the blogger called on the general public to support him during the one-day sanitisation walk, which he said was to draw attention to the "social menace that affecting the younger generation who [are] into the use of hard drugs and joining secret groups and unleashing violence on citizens".

The statement continued: "This rally is aimed at sensitising our people against anti-social vices and to put an end to the cult war being experienced in Ijawland especially Bayelsa. This walk will begin tomorrow October 13, 2018, from the Tombia roundabout, Etegwe community, at 8am.

"It is our hope, that as Ijaw people, we have a responsibility to safeguard the lives of our brothers and sisters.

"The incessant and unending cult killings, sea piracy, pipeline vandalism and drug abuse, has become worrisome."