Bayelsa Flood Victims Receive Medical Aid From Nigerian Air Force

More than 1,500 flood victims at the Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps at Igbogene, Bayelsa State have benefitted from free services of the medical outreach of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, the Chief of Air Staff, who spoke through the Air Officer Commanding NAF mobility command, Air Vice Marshal Nopoli Bali, while flagging-off a five-day free medical outreach for flood victims, said the initiative was to assuage the suffering of the affected persons.

Abubakar explained that the initiative is being carried out in different parts of the country, and also to help in the treatment of those who might have contracted some diseases associated with flood.

He said: “This medical outreach is in line with NAF's corporate social responsibility and is designed to help in uplifting the unhealthy condition of flood victims in Bayelsa State, who must have contracted some diseases associated with flood disaster, such as malaria, typhoid fever and other diseases.

“The free medical outreach will feature eye tests, glucose test, blood pressure, malaria and other medical operations and drugs administered to them."

He implored the victims of the ravaging flood in the state to embrace the opportunity and appreciated Governor Seriake Dickson for approving the exercise.

Chairman of Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Aziowa Ayii, expressed satisfaction with the gesture and called on other government agencies and public-spirited individuals to also help in alleviating the plights of the victims. He also said the state government has already taken some measures to ensure that no life is lost during the disaster.

One of the victims, Mrs Comfort Ikpobo, an aged woman, commended the effort of the Nigerian Air Force, adding that before they were evacuated from their houses, which was submerged by the flood, they had lost all their properties.

About 150,000 persons have been displaced by the flood in Bayelsa State, according to the data from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).