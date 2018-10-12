El-Rufai, Uba Sani Want To Implicate Me In N10m Bribery Scandal, Says Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, the Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, has raised the alarm over an alleged plan by Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, to implicate him with a report that he offered N10million bribe to the chairman of the electoral panel through a proxy.

He disclosed this in a press statement signed by his political adviser, Comrade Suleiman Ahmed, which was made available to journalists on Friday in Abuja.

The statement read: "The attention of the distinguished Senator Shehu Sani has been drawn to a fresh regime of lies disseminated and peddled by the APC Kaduna Central primary panel chair as supported by elements of the Kaduna State Government that distinguished Senator Shehu Sani has, through a proxy, offered to 'bribe' the chair of the electoral panel with the sum of 10 million, which he 'rejected'. That is nothing but lies and outright falsehood."

He added that the Senator has never delegated anyone to act on his behalf as far as the mischievous allegations are concerned, noting that the "Senator has made it publicly known before the illegal primaries that he will not partake in an exercise that clearly violated the rules of the party and a court order obtained by the governor’s candidate, Uba Sani.

The statement continued: "The APC primary election committee was hosted and monopolised by the state governor’s aide in a Hotel. Its inconceivable that the Senator will contemplate engaging in such an unwholesome and immoral act."

He said the bribery allegation is an afterthought and nothing but a "work of fiction by a panel that did the bidding of Uba Sani and his cohorts", maintaining that the so-called primary was illegal and nothing but "a futile premeditated exercise aimed at producing Uba Sani as the candidate of the party".

The statement pointed out that Uba Sani went to court to get an order and violated the same order in collaboration with his sponsors by conducting an indirect primary election.

"It is shameful and disgraceful that the same Uba Sani, who repeatedly tried to gate-crash into the national chairman's house and is still struggling to penetrate the national leadership of the party can now make up lies using his compromised APC panel members," he said.

The statement stressed that Senator Shehu Sani remained a firm and committed member of the APC, adding that "no amount of mudslinging and industrial scale lies can justify the charade and circus held in Kaduna in the name of primaries".