'In The Name Of Buhari', Court 'Commands' Summons Kalu Over Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts



Orji Uzor Kalu, a former Governor of Abia State, has been summoned by the Federal High Court in Abuja to give evidence on what he knows about the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to the summons obtained by SaharaReporters, Justice B.M. Nyako summoned Kalu, following a statement he made on September 18, 2018, claiming to know Kanu's whereabouts.

The court summons read: "You are commanded in the name of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to attend before this court on the 14th day of November, 2018 at 9 o'clock in the forenoon, and so from day to day till the above case is tried, to give evidence on behalf of the defendant, with regards to your knowledge on the whereabouts of the defendant, as contained in your interview granted to Press/Media on the 18th of September 2018, after your visit to the former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida in Minna, which interview was widely reported in the media both on print and online media."

However, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Kanu's lawyer, said Kalu is in the right position to narrate what he knows when he appears before the court.

He said: "Orji Uzor Kalu will be in a position to narrate to the court on the aforementioned date the role he played in the abduction of my client in his home on the 14th day of September, 2017, by Nigerian soldiers."