The North And Their Yoruba Cronies Playing Ludo With Nigeria Since 1960, Says Brymo

Nigerian singer, Olawale Ashimi, popularly known as Brymo, has accused the North and the South-West of playing "ludo" with the Nigerian polity since 1960.

He has also queried the zoning of the presidency to the North by some political parties.

In recent times, the singer has been more vocal about political issues.

On Friday, he posted a series of tweets on his feed, which read: "And the president come 2019 must be from the North? I am curious; is it that there are no other qualified candidates from anywhere else, or it’s zoning that we see in action? Kindness and a good heart are the foundation for success in this life, progress on the spiritual path, and the fulfillment of our aspirations. Our need for them is not limited to any specific time, place, society, or culture.

"Here’s my theory: because of the annulment of June 12 election, the Yoruba insisted that the 1999 presidential tickets must come to the South-West. So Obj and Olu Falae ran on the two biggest platforms that were PDP and AD/APP, and oh yh with a little help from the OPC! Naturally, the North demanded that power return home, but the South-South reminded everyone whose oil powered the engine that’s Nigeria. OBJ, unable to change standing zoning agreement, gave the ruling party an ailing Yar’Adua, and APP and AC fielded northerners too..

"Yar’Adua died in office as speculated by even my mother, who was a member of the grassroots. The South-South got their presidency, thanks to OBJ and the militants from that region. Goodluck then struggled through his reign, as the North waited to get back what was rightfully theirs. Goodluck could not get a second term, OBJ was called upon to fix the problem he created. A merger was created with the renegade Asiwaju, and a militancy of their own was formed in the North.

"Buhari was elected, and now it’s finally northern candidacy for the big parties. Since 1999, every region that wants the presidency has created a leverage and has invented some militancy to back it up, the North and their Yoruba cronies have been playing ludo with the Nigerian polity since 1960.

"Fellow artistes, producers, artiste managers and music industry professionals, in 2019, let us not support or vote any presidential candidate who does not have plans for our industry; issues like pricing of records, piracy, and royalty systems must be taken seriously for once."