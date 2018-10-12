Ojo APC Members Protest Ogunyemi's Emergence As Winner Of House Of Reps Primary



Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ojo Constituency, have marched against what they described as the "manipulation" of the Federal House of Representatives primaries result held in Lagos State.

At the protest, which held in Lagos on Friday, the residents of the area rejected the announcement of Lanre Ogunyemi, who came third at the poll, as winner of the primary election.

Earlier on Thursday, youth and students of Ojo Constituency had also rejected the announcement of Ogunyemi as winner of the primary election.

The members claimed that the primaries held on October 4, 2018, produced Yinka Durosimi as the winner, but some members of the party "doctored" the election result and presented Lanre Ogunyemi, who came third in the election, as winner.

One of the protesters said: "We voted and when results were counted, Honourable Yinka got 3,798 votes, Honourable Taiwo Saheed had 2,587 votes, while Honorable Lanre Ogunyemi came third with 1,753 votes. We were surprised to see in a newspaper that a list presented by the party state chairman presented Ogunyemi who came third, as the winner."

They alleged that the state chairman connived with Ogunyemi to change the result.

The residents carried placards with different inscriptions, demanding that the party allows the person of their choice represent them.

Some inscriptions on the placards read: 'Our Votes Must Count'; 'Lanre Ogunyemi is a Cheat', 'How Can A Distance Third Emerge', among others.