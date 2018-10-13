2019: Northern Elders Speak On Atiku Choosing Peter Obi As Running Mate

Yakassai in a statement described Atiku’s choice as a balanced one owing to the fact that Obi is a Christian and from the South-East.

by Fikayo Olowolagba, DailyPost Newspaper Oct 13, 2018

Elder statesman and Chairman of the Northern Elders’ Council (NEC), Alhaji Tanko Yakasai has reacted to the choice of Peter Obi as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate in 2019.

DAILY POST earlier broke the news on Atiku opting for the former Governor as his running mate in the 2019 presidential tussle.

He, however, expressed doubt whether the choice of Peter Obi is the collective choice of the majority of the people of the South East.

The statement read: “ It was expected all along that the slot of the Vice President should go to the South East for the PDP as APC has chosen the South West.

“What is not ascertained is whether the choice of Peter Obi is the collective choice of the majority of the people of the South East.

“Atiku Abubakar/Peter Obi ticket is a very good one. Atiku Abubakar is a Muslim from the North while Peter Obi is a Christian from the South just as Muhammadu Buhari is a Muslim from the North and Yemi Osinbajo is a Christian from the South. Everything is balanced.”

