Afenifere Reacts To Atiku Choosing Peter Obi As Running Mate

by Fikayo Olowolagba, DailyPost Oct 13, 2018

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has reacted to the choice of Peter Obi as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate.

DAILY POST earlier reported the news on Atiku opting for the former Governor as his running mate in the 2019 presidential tussle.

Speaking on Atiku’s decision, Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin in a short statement urged both Atiku and Obi to remain steadfast in restructuring the country.

The statement read: “All we concerned about at this stage is there were commitments by Atiku about the restructuring of Nigeria.

“If it is true that he has picked Peter Obi as his running mate, he should join him to work out clear cut programme on restructuring and ensure that ensure that he remains steadfast on that because that is the main issue that will determine the next election.”

Fikayo Olowolagba, DailyPost

