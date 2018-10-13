Fayose Meets Fayemi's Wife, Says He'll Hand Over Govt House On Sunday

Fayose took Fayemi's wife, who is the chair of the inauguration committee to usher in her husband's administration in Ekiti State, as well as members of the inauguration committee, round the Government House on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2018

Ayodele Fayose, Governor of Ekiti State has conducted Bisi Fayemi, wife of the Governor-elect of Ekiti State, round the Ekiti Government House.

He also said he would hand over the Government House to the Head of Service on Sunday.

News of the visit was disclosed via a tweet by Fayose that read: "I am presently taking Dr. Kayode Fayemi's Wife, Erelu Bisi and other members of the inauguration committee round the Govt House. Tomorrow, I will hand over the Govt House to the Head of Service".

