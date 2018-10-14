REVEALED: Dasuki, Ladoja, Kalu, Bafarawa, Fani-Kayode, Akala, Dokpesi, Gbenga Daniel Are On FG's Travel Ban

Dasuki, Ladoja, Kalu, Bafarawa, Fani-Kayode, Akala, Dokpesi, Gbenga Daniel Are On FG's Travel Ban

Thirteen former governors, seven ex-ministers, former National Security Adviser Sambo Dasuki, among others are on the list of persons barred from travelling out of the country, following the implementation of the Executive Order 6 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the list, which was obtained by The Nation on Saturday night, also on the list are ex-governors Saminu Turaki (Jigawa), Murtala Nyako (Adamawa), Adebayo Alao-Akala (Oyo), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Rasheed Ladoja (Oyo), Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia), Danjuma Goje (Gombe), Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto), Muazu Babangida Aliyu (Niger); Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu); Sule Lamido (Jigawa); Gbenga Daniel (Ogun); and Ibrahim Shehu Shema (Katsina).

Aside ex-ministers Nenadi Usman, Bashir Yuguda, Jumoke Akinjide,Bala Mohammed, Abba Moro,Femi Fani-Kayode, and Ahmadu Fintiri, others who made the watch-list included a former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Alex Badeh; ex- Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral A.D. Jibrin; a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Mohammed Dikko Umar; a former Inspector-General of Police, Sunday Ehindero; and a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu; Chairman Emeritus of AIT/ Raypower, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi; Waripamowei Dudafa (a former Special Assistant (Domestic) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan); a former Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Innocent Umezulike; a former judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia;

Also on the list are a former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh; Chief Jide Omokore; Ricky Tarfa; and Dele Belgore (SAN).

Most of those affected are facing trial for alleged corrupt practices.

The list was generated from cases and proceedings filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Nigeria Police Force, and 17 other related agencies.