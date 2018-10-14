REVEALED: Dasuki, Ladoja, Kalu, Bafarawa, Fani-Kayode, Akala, Dokpesi, Gbenga Daniel Are On FG's Travel Ban

Most of those affected are facing trial for alleged corrupt practices.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 14, 2018

Dasuki, Ladoja, Kalu, Bafarawa, Fani-Kayode, Akala, Dokpesi, Gbenga Daniel Are On FG's Travel Ban

Thirteen former governors, seven ex-ministers, former National Security Adviser Sambo Dasuki, among others are on the list of persons barred from travelling out of the country, following the implementation of the Executive Order 6 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the list, which was obtained by The Nation on Saturday night, also on the list are ex-governors Saminu Turaki (Jigawa), Murtala Nyako (Adamawa), Adebayo Alao-Akala (Oyo), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Rasheed Ladoja (Oyo), Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia), Danjuma Goje (Gombe), Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto), Muazu Babangida Aliyu (Niger); Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu); Sule Lamido (Jigawa); Gbenga Daniel (Ogun); and Ibrahim Shehu Shema (Katsina).

Aside ex-ministers Nenadi Usman, Bashir Yuguda, Jumoke Akinjide,Bala Mohammed, Abba Moro,Femi Fani-Kayode, and Ahmadu Fintiri, others who made the  watch-list included a former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Alex Badeh; ex- Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral A.D. Jibrin; a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Mohammed Dikko Umar; a former Inspector-General of Police, Sunday Ehindero; and a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu; Chairman Emeritus of AIT/ Raypower, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi; Waripamowei  Dudafa (a former  Special Assistant (Domestic) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan); a former Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Innocent Umezulike; a former judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia;

Also on the list are a former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh; Chief Jide Omokore; Ricky Tarfa; and Dele Belgore (SAN).
Most of those affected are facing trial for alleged corrupt practices.

The list was generated from cases and proceedings filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Nigeria Police Force, and 17 other related agencies.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2019: Northern Elders Speak On Atiku Choosing Peter Obi As Running Mate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Whether We Admit It Or Not, Atiku Is A Formidable Opponent, Says APC Chieftain
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Fayose Meets Fayemi's Wife, Says He'll Hand Over Govt House On Sunday
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Davido, Chioma Meet With Atiku
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Religious Leaders Involved In Partisan Politics Or Political Controversies Risk Losing Public Respect, Says Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Primaries: APC Suspends Deputy Chairman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2019: Northern Elders Speak On Atiku Choosing Peter Obi As Running Mate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Atiku Vs Buhari: Clark Reveals Who South South Will Vote For, Gives Reasons
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Whether We Admit It Or Not, Atiku Is A Formidable Opponent, Says APC Chieftain
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Afenifere Reacts To Atiku Choosing Peter Obi As Running Mate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Double Trouble For Dino Melaye, As Police Declare Him Wanted in Kogi, Abuja
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Fayose Meets Fayemi's Wife, Says He'll Hand Over Govt House On Sunday
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Entertainment What Is Happening To Korede Bello?
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News 19 Persons Killed In Abia Pipeline Explosion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Davido, Chioma Meet With Atiku
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Religious Leaders Involved In Partisan Politics Or Political Controversies Risk Losing Public Respect, Says Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Primaries: APC Suspends Deputy Chairman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Gumi: Why I Attended Atiku, Obasanjo Reconciliation Meeting
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad